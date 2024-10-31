Dear Editor,
"I am writing to express my disquiet with regard to the Muslim "Gardens of Mercy" application to site a Cemetery at Maders South Hill Road Callington. The idea for a Muslim Cemetery capable of over 9,000 interments is quite inappropriate for a small rural Cornish community to host, notwithstanding the non-existence of a Muslim population of significance in the area.
“It is reported that burials will be coming from throughout the South West and even further afield, which makes a mockery of all stated intentions to cut down on road miles and the resultant "carbon footprint". "Just stop Oil" would be delighted to hear about this and could well stir up trouble when it hears of the multiple long distance trips which will ensue a granting of this application.
“One has to ask "why Cornwall and why this particular location?" Surely, a nearer site to significant Muslim populations would be more appropriate, or has it been chosen as it is more likely to get past planning and meet with little opposition?"
Chris Cansfield, long time past resident of Kelly Bray
Address supplied.