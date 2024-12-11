I read with interest your article "Consultees object to huge cemetery plan" page 14, Cornish Times, December 4.
Having attended two meetings at Golberdon Parish Hall where as a conservative estimate approximately 150 attended and the number of those "for" from both meetings could be counted on one hand, I have to call into question the figures quoted from Cornwall's planning portal.
The "155 supporting" does not reflect the true and fierce body of objection that is felt by the public, merely those who had the IT ability to access Cornwall's Planning Site to register. The fact remains this is an unwanted incursion into rural Cornwall which is totally inappropriate."
Chris Cansfield
Landrake, Saltash (long time resident of Kelly Bray)