The Cornish Times received a letter from Tony Cottrell from Polruan, it said:

"Oh, the feud is,  I’m told, more than centuries old

And it’s still nowadays quite intense

Though grockles don’t fuss about what bothers us, 

For the locals the issue’s immense.-

Though some call ‘pastie’, a confection that’s quite nasty

There’s something that’s even worst

With a scone, it is treason

If, for some  foolish reason

You don’t put the jam on it first.

At tea time it’s tradition, to follow one’s volition

And drink tea to quench one’s thirst

But if it’s scones that you’re after,

To escape the locals’ laughter

Oh you must put the jam on them first

Jam on first, Jam on first, oh you must put the jam on them first

Folk who are crazy try to cook up the star-gazy

Fish pie with tails reversed

But they won’t bat an eye-lid

If you just do as I did

Simply slam all the jam on it first

And so if a shopper

Wants to be right and proper

And not be for ever cursed

Just take this direction

And you will find perfection

That is, you put the jam on it first

Jam on First, jam on first, you must spread the jam on it first 

So if you are choosing

 An afternoon infusion 

For which both your lips are pursed, 

Be sure that your choice is 

agreeing with our voices

Because locals will moan

If there’s cream on the scone

Oh you must spread the jam on it first."