I first came here in 1987 when joining the RN and bought my first house here in 1992 whilst serving on HMS Cornwall. I have lived in Southeast Cornwall ever since. Having lived in the ward for 10 years and locally for 23 years prior, I’m firmly rooted here. Some issues that I see as important for our region are detailed below.
The Tamar: I have been campaigning as vice chair of the Tamar Toll Action Group (www.tamartollactiongroup.org) for change on the way the Tamar Crossings are funded. As part of this cause, I submitted a strong case against the proposed toll rise and represented the public’s interest at the inquiry in October 2024. I wish to continue this work to press for change and encourage all to keep the pressure on our MP to act on this issue. It is unjust that other communities in England receive funding support with the cost of their crossings whilst South East Cornwall is left to fund the largest single share of costs for the crossings. Currently, we do so by a significant margin. In 2023 it was circa £3.6-million of TAG revenue raised here vs £800,000 from the next highest region. With business rates being retained here, we need to remove this barrier to businesses operating here and encourage them to move west instead of giving them incentives to set up east of the crossings.
Roads: The accident rate on the A38 is unacceptably high and it is a source of disappointment to me that we haven’t seen similar investment in road infrastructure that other parts of Cornwall have benefitted from over the years. I support the work of Safe38. Traffic levels on the A388 are also high with Carkeel suffering similar traffic separation problems as Landrake. This will only increase as the Treledan development progresses and more people need to access the bus route in Carkeel. Both Landrake and Carkeel need action to reduce separation, traffic pollution and accident risk.
Housing: Having purchased a new build in the early stages of a 2003 Saltash development, I now live near Treledan. I therefore have experience of the issues on both sides of the new housing debate. Labour’s planning reforms to the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) make it easier for developments to be forced on communities. In Cornwall, the revised NPPF requires a 63 per cent increase in new home development over that set out in Cornwall Council’s plan; 4,421 homes increased from the 2,707 planned. The revised NPPF will enable development in green belt areas, also a concern in our rural area. The need for affordable new housing for local people is important but must be balanced against the needs of people already resident. The input and views of the public, town and parish councillors mustn’t be marginalised.
Scott Slavin, Conservative candidate for Saltash, Trematon and Landrake