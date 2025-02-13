The Tamar: I have been campaigning as vice chair of the Tamar Toll Action Group (www.tamartollactiongroup.org) for change on the way the Tamar Crossings are funded. As part of this cause, I submitted a strong case against the proposed toll rise and represented the public’s interest at the inquiry in October 2024. I wish to continue this work to press for change and encourage all to keep the pressure on our MP to act on this issue. It is unjust that other communities in England receive funding support with the cost of their crossings whilst South East Cornwall is left to fund the largest single share of costs for the crossings. Currently, we do so by a significant margin. In 2023 it was circa £3.6-million of TAG revenue raised here vs £800,000 from the next highest region. With business rates being retained here, we need to remove this barrier to businesses operating here and encourage them to move west instead of giving them incentives to set up east of the crossings.