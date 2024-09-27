At last week’s Cornwall Council meeting, a significant motion was passed concerning the regulation of e-cigarettes and vapes, particularly their availability to children and young people under the age of 18. It was a great example of what councillors can achieve when they work cross-party on issues that impact everyone.
This motion, a timely response to growing concerns over the rising use of e-cigarettes among teenagers, calls for swift action at the national level to curb the accessibility and marketing of these products.
The motion requests that the Leader of Cornwall Council write to the Secretary of State for Health & Social Care and Cornwall’s six MPs, urging them to enact robust legislation around e-cigarettes. It proposes four key measures aimed at protecting young people from the potential dangers of vaping:
Ban on sales to under-18s: First and foremost, the motion calls for the long-promised ban on the sale of e-cigarettes to minors to be made into law without further delay. Councillors expressed concerns that without a legal age restriction firmly in place, children remain vulnerable to nicotine addiction.
Licensing for Vape Retailers: The council also advocates for tighter control over who can sell e-cigarettes. The motion suggests that retailers selling e-cigarettes and vapes should be licensed, in line with the regulations. Licensing would ensure that shops adhere to strict standards, making it harder for underage individuals to access these products.
Packaging and Display Regulations: Another significant aspect of the motion is the call for controls over the packaging and display of e-cigarettes. The bright, attractive designs of many vape products have been criticised for appealing to younger audiences. The Council is asking for the same restrictions that apply to traditional cigarettes to be extended to vapes, limiting their visibility and appeal in retail environments.
Stricter Penalties: Finally, the motion proposes increasing penalties for businesses caught selling e-cigarettes to minors or stocking non-compliant products. Councillors highlighted the need for stronger deterrents to ensure retailers take these laws seriously.
The debate around e-cigarettes reflects a broader concern about public health, especially among the youth. While there was widespread support for this motion, some councillors expressed caution about enforcement, noting the challenge of monitoring retailers effectively.
As the issue of youth vaping continues to grow, Cornwall Council’s proactive stance sends a strong message. The hope is that by tightening local controls and pushing for national legislation, we can better protect young people from the potential harms of e-cigarettes.
In addition to the e-cigarette motion, the meeting also addressed cuts to winter fuel payments and the rising demand for Education Health and Care Plans (EHCPs), both of which have significant implications for the well-being of Cornwall’s most vulnerable residents.
Nick Craker
Conservative Cornwall Councillor for Liskeard