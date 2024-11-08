The Royal British Legion’s annual Poppy Appeal, a campaign synonymous with honouring the sacrifices of our Armed Forces, plays an essential role in supporting veterans across Cornwall. With its striking red poppies, the appeal reminds us all of the courage, resilience, and commitment of those who served, while helping raise critical funds to support them and their families. In Cornwall, the need for such support is evident—not just from the impressive numbers, but from the visible impact and contributions of our veteran community.