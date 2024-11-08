As Remembrance Day approaches, communities across the UK pause to honour the sacrifices of those who served in the Armed Forces. Here in Cornwall, the importance of remembrance holds an especially powerful resonance. With an impressive 30,229 veterans — representing 6.3 per cent of Cornwall’s residents — the county proudly stands among those with the highest proportion of veterans across England and Wales. This figure, nearly double the UK average of 3.8 per cent, speaks to a rich history of service and dedication in our region.
The Royal British Legion’s annual Poppy Appeal, a campaign synonymous with honouring the sacrifices of our Armed Forces, plays an essential role in supporting veterans across Cornwall. With its striking red poppies, the appeal reminds us all of the courage, resilience, and commitment of those who served, while helping raise critical funds to support them and their families. In Cornwall, the need for such support is evident—not just from the impressive numbers, but from the visible impact and contributions of our veteran community.
Cornwall ranks 7th among all Upper Tier authorities in England and Wales in terms of veterans’ presence, and 13th highest among Local Authorities. These rankings reflect not just our numbers, but the strong local culture of respect and pride toward our veterans. From small villages to larger towns, Cornish residents have always honoured their veterans, recognising the lifelong impact of military service and the sacrifices made.
I was proud to support the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal this year, volunteering at a local supermarket and witnessing the support of our community firsthand. Yet, my efforts pale in comparison to the dedication of the volunteers who organize the Poppy Appeal locally and carry out invaluable work throughout the year. Their commitment ensures that veterans in Cornwall receive access to vital resources, from mental health support to financial assistance. Many who have served face unique challenges when transitioning back to civilian life, challenges often compounded by the lingering effects of injuries or trauma.
This Remembrance period, as we wear our poppies and gather at memorials, let’s take a moment to acknowledge what these numbers represent. Behind every statistic is a person — a man or woman who dedicated part of their life to protecting and serving our nation. In Cornwall, these veterans are not just figures in a census; they are our neighbours, family members, friends, and role models who deserve our gratitude and ongoing support.
As we join the Royal British Legion in this year’s Poppy Appeal, let’s also commit to honouring our veterans every day, recognising their contributions to our community and ensuring that Cornwall remains a place that values and cares for its Armed Forces members, past and present.
Nick Craker
Conservative Cornwall Councillor for Liskeard