Across England, homeowners are increasingly frustrated with rising service charges and poor management standards. Recently, I joined 34 MPs in writing to the managing director of First Port, a property management company, to demand accountability for what some have described as “rip-off” service charges. This is not just a national issue; it’s one felt deeply here in Cornwall, including on estates in Liskeard.
At Trevethan Meadows, residents have seen a 24 per cent hike in service charges for 2025, with annual costs rising from £195 in 2024 to £242.42. While residents acknowledge that local contractors do a good job with some tasks like cutting the grass, other issues remain unresolved. The disproportionate rise in fees raises serious questions about where their money is going. Sadly, many feel powerless, as private management companies operate with less scrutiny or accountability than local government.
This issue is likely to continue to grow, especially in Cornwall, where the Labour Government has hiked housebuilding targets. Developers often avoid the costs and standards required for council adoption of roads and public infrastructure by appointing private management companies to maintain these assets instead. Residents then pay levies to these private companies for the upkeep of roads, parks, and streetlights. Unlike a council, these companies are not subject to democratic oversight, leaving residents with little recourse when fees and charges escalate. It should be said that there are good companies out there doing a great job at looking after their areas, including some here in Liskeard. However, the lack of consistent oversight across the sector remains a major concern.
Transparency is key. Residents should have access to clear and detailed accounts that justify the charges they pay. There must also be mechanisms for challenging disproportionate costs. Too often, residents feel trapped by systems that prioritise profit over service quality. As a councillor, I have heard from many residents who feel they are being let down by companies that fail to deliver value for money. This is unacceptable, and we must push for change.
Here in South East Cornwall, we must continue to advocate for reforms that ensure private management companies operate transparently and responsibly. Residents of Trevethan Meadows and similar developments deserve fair treatment and clear answers about their service charges. As a councillor for Liskeard, I remain committed to fighting for my residents and holding these companies to account.
This is not just about Trevethan Meadows or even Cornwall. It’s about ensuring that homeowners across the country are protected from exploitation by private management firms. There is a growing demand for a system that works in the best interests of residents, not just private management companies.
Nick Craker
Conservative Councillor for Liskeard