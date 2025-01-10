This issue is likely to continue to grow, especially in Cornwall, where the Labour Government has hiked housebuilding targets. Developers often avoid the costs and standards required for council adoption of roads and public infrastructure by appointing private management companies to maintain these assets instead. Residents then pay levies to these private companies for the upkeep of roads, parks, and streetlights. Unlike a council, these companies are not subject to democratic oversight, leaving residents with little recourse when fees and charges escalate. It should be said that there are good companies out there doing a great job at looking after their areas, including some here in Liskeard. However, the lack of consistent oversight across the sector remains a major concern.