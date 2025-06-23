THE Liskeard Traders Association has announced they are to hold their first ‘Annual Business Awards Gala Night’ at Moghhe Wine Bar and Coffee Lounge on Saturday, October 11.
Traders Association chair Tracy Adams said: "We are very excited at this opportunity to recognise the hard work and service our local traders offer their customers and also the individual, and collective, support they give to our town. Our local businesses seldom get the applause they deserve...this night is all about them!"
Tracy continued: "We are inviting all local businesses to nominate themselves in a category, or categories, of their choice with public votes determining the winners on the night. It's going to be great and we are so humbled by the generous sponsorship from Taylors electrical SW Ltd and donations we have received from local businesses and individuals to fund this event."
Jules Bazley, co-owner of Moghhe in West Street, said "We are a very new business in Liskeard ourselves and are thrilled to have been asked to host this auspicious occasion at our venue...we will be doing everything we can to make it a memorable night, not just for the winners, but for all who come along."
Mike Allsopp, director of Liskeard and Looe Radio, who will be providing music and commentary on the night, said: "This a great social networking opportunity for local businesses and it is important they do put themselves forward for what will become highly coveted awards. This is a long overdue celebration of Liskeard’s local businesses."
The deadline for self-nominations is July 31. Nominations will be issued in early August.
