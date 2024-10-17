The Crossings are owned by the two council’s. Should that continue, or should National Highways take over the bridge? But then what about the ferry? And just because National Highways were to take on the bridge, there is no guarantee the tolls would be abolished. If anything, it could mean less control over future management. Should a team in Whitehall decide how to run it, rather than elected Councillors in Cornwall and Plymouth. Although the casual observer might rightly point out that local Councillors have been running it for decades, and look how that’s turned out. I am not advocating one model over another, everything has consequences. My warning is to be wary of politicians who claim to have all the answers and promise all the funding. We don’t need short-term stop gaps; we need long-term sustainable operations for the Crossings.