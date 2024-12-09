Cornwall has been set a target of nearly 4,500 homes per year — more than double what the private sector is currently delivering. A recent report by the Centre for Cities suggests that even if we return to the highest levels of private-sector housebuilding seen in the past 80 years, Cornwall would still fall short by around 5,000 homes over the next four years. This raises a crucial question: if private developers cannot meet these targets, what is the government’s plan?