And on the biggest political change of all, Labour is failing to act: Last week, the House of Commons narrowly voted in favour of a Liberal Democrat proposal to introduce Proportional Representation so that the number of seats awarded to each party matches the share of votes cast. But whilst 59 of her colleagues supported it, South East Cornwall’s Anna Gelderd was one of 295 Labour MPs who failed to vote either way. Prime Minister Keir Starmer then said he would not allow the proposal to be discussed any further. Now more than ever, Cornwall needs political representatives who will stand up and be counted, so I am proud to hand over the reins of the Liberal Democrat group to Cllr Leigh Frost. I know he will always put Cornwall ahead of party politics.