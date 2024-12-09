As I reported previously, The Liskeard and Looe Radio Roadshow were involved in providing the music and commentary for both events on consecutive evenings.
A huge crowd braved the early winds in Looe to gather at the beach front where the Lantern parade, led by St Pinnock Band, arrived having made their way from the Millpool car park and through the town to join us.
The event, which was formally opened by the town's mayor Cllr Tony Smith, was followed by a service from 'Rev Ben' Morgan-Lundie, carols and all the favourite Christmas tunes courtesy of ourselves.
After the switch-on and fireworks display, launched from Banjo Pier, were successfully negotiated many children of all ages took the opportunity to be photographed pressing 'The Big Red Button' with family members, taking care not to turn them off!
For many reasons this years event was hosted by East Looe as opposed to the West side of town and much praise and gratitude should be directed at the many organisers and volunteers who made it so successful.
Liskeard’s 'Lights Up' event was equally popular with the parade of lanterns, Silver Band, Schools and organisations making a real spectacle for the many, many hundreds of revellers as they made their way from the Cattle Shed to circumnavigate the town streets.
As with Looe, the previous evening, the 'Big Red Button' was a favourite with those looking to commemorate a successful evening, many pictured with the town's mayor, Cllr Christina Whitty, indeed some even got former mayor Cllr Simon Cassidy and current deputy mayor Cllr David Braithwaite, who had, one again, personally funded this years tree and many of the town lights.
This event too, was huge success thanks to the many individuals who had spent many months planning it and the volunteers who gave their time on the night.
Particular thanks go to Cllr Tracey Adams and Liskeard Traders Association for their contribution of a spectacular firework display.
Late night shopping in Looe
Well, if you think that's it for the Liskeard and Looe Radio Roadshow then you'd be way off the mark...
On consecutive Thursday evenings Looe Retailers have announced a number of artists performing in the town's Rose Garden supported by ourselves on December 5, 12 and 19, including soloists Lucy Ward and Juliet Doolan, Sheila's School of Dance, St Pinnock Band and many more including, of course, your favourite local radio station presenters.
Elsewhere around the town will be food and beverages providers, seasonal entertainment and the best of Looe's retailers until 8pm, including the popular 'Elf Hunt'...remember too that Millpool carpark is free if charge from 4pm.
Note; Thursday, December 12, is National Christmas Jumper Day and the first 50 children to come along wearing one will receive a free Xmas selection pack!
Tractor Run
Finally, let's all look forward to the annual extravaganza which is the Pelynt Young Farmers Tractor run on Sunday, December 15.
This is an amazing spectacle culminating at Bullers Quay with a fabulous display of some forty-plus vehicles adorned with Christmas lights.
Once again, and for the fourth consecutive year, the Liskeard and Looe Radio Roadshow will provide music and commentary whilst many retailers will stay open late to provide food and drink and all they otherwise have on offer.
I end this by giving huge thanks to our studio presenters, Rose Pierce, Yvie G, Ken Strange, Barry Green, Al 'Man Cave' Roberts, Steve Podger, Jacob and Henry together with our many other show presenters who have made this the most exciting and successful year.
And then they rest...
Mike Allsopp
Presenter and director of Liskeard and Looe Radio