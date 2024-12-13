It's not just the private sector that’s facing the pinch, public sector employers will face £4.7-billion in additional costs due to higher NICs, which will likely lead to higher council tax for residents as councils pass on these costs. Like many town and parish councils, we are currently setting our budget for next year, and one significant cost increases is the higher employer NICs we will have to pay to the government. This will likely have to be reflected in the council tax bills for next year.