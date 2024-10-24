I was chosen by our council leader Linda Taylor, to take up additional roles whilst also serving the 5,500 residents in my own division. The first task for me was to assume the role of joint-chairman of the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry Joint Committee. This has proved to be the greatest and most complex business challenge I have ever faced. It is a subject over the coming months, before the next election in May 25, that I will explore in more detail in future columns.