The A38 must be transformed into a fully functional, safe, and efficient road. Additionally, the Tamar Bridge, while a vital link, can also act as a bottleneck, hindering access to Plymouth, the second-largest city in the South West. This barrier prevents us from fully leveraging the opportunities our nearest city offers. Our new Labour MP was right to criticise her Conservative predecessor for failing to secure funding to upgrade the A38 or abolish the Tamar Tolls. But after six months in office, the only change we have seen is a 50% increase in the price of bus fares! .