Reliable infrastructure – road, rail, and air – is the lifeblood of Cornwall's growth and prosperity. As a local resident, I've experienced first-hand the frustrating limitations of our current road network. Over Christmas, a trip to Bristol highlighted this starkly: a 40-minute delay to travel just three miles on the A30, followed by further queues on the M5. This is simply unacceptable.
In South East Cornwall, we are heavily reliant on the A38. a slow, winding road, notorious for being one of the most dangerous in the South West. The stretch between Saltash and Bodmin is particularly hazardous, and when issues arise, we are left stranded with minimal alternatives.
Upgrading the A38 is not just desirable; it's essential for the safety and convenience of residents and visitors alike.
The A38 must be transformed into a fully functional, safe, and efficient road. Additionally, the Tamar Bridge, while a vital link, can also act as a bottleneck, hindering access to Plymouth, the second-largest city in the South West. This barrier prevents us from fully leveraging the opportunities our nearest city offers. Our new Labour MP was right to criticise her Conservative predecessor for failing to secure funding to upgrade the A38 or abolish the Tamar Tolls. But after six months in office, the only change we have seen is a 50% increase in the price of bus fares! .
The Liberal Democrats are committed to connecting and empowering rural communities. We recognise that investing in infrastructure is an investment in our future. Whilst Labour transfers cash from rural to urban areas, the Liberal Democrats are committed to a fair deal for regions like ours, including improving transport links to boost our local economy and enhance our quality of life.
In South East Cornwall, this commitment translates into tangible action. It means advocating for the necessary upgrades to the A38, transforming it into a viable and safe alternative to the A30. Liberal Democrat policy is for the Tamar Crossings to be fully funded by central Government so that the bridge and ferry tolls can be abolished, ensuring easier access to Plymouth. We need a transport network that truly serves our needs, one that supports local businesses, attracts visitors, and allows residents to travel freely and safely.
The upcoming Council elections in 2025 offer us a chance to make our voices heard. Let's demand better for South East Cornwall. Let's work together to build a future where our infrastructure supports, rather than hinders, our growth and prosperity. The Liberal Democrats understand this, and I am committed to championing these vital improvements for our community.
Thomas Thrussell
Candidate for the St Cleer and Menheniot Division
South East Cornwall Liberal Democrats