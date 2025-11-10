Global politics are now less stable, with a fickle American president we cannot rely on to support Ukraine against Putin, and China the elephant in the room building an industrial powerhouse which supplies most of the West’s manufactured products. But how can we create a fairer society against this background? Would we all be willing to pay a bit more if we guarantee our children get the education we need, to get seen quickly on the NHS, to feel safer on our streets, and to see families not having to go cold or without food during the winter as they have to make a choice of paying for heating or food, and our military to be properly funded?