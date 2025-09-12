I AM often asked by friends why I stood for election when the workload is so huge – with expectations to be on call at all times.
Having been involved in politics for many years, I tell them I knew what to expect. However, many of the Cornwall Councillors newly elected in May didn’t realise the scale or commitment that the role requires. Over 40 council committees deal with different facets of the council’s responsibilities, making sure that we have the correct policies in place and strategies to deliver them.
All of these committees have varying numbers of councillors on them – and all of them have reports which need to be read and digested before meetings.
The other part of the role is to represent the communities in our division. I am fairly lucky in that I only have three parish councils and one town council, so I’m usually out only four evenings per month, whilst other councillors have more than eight councils.
It is important to attend as many of these meetings as possible, as parish councillors understand their communities and appreciate being updated on the wider issues in Cornwall.
Many Cornwall councillors with full time jobs are struggling to fulfil their council commitments, and have reduced their work hours. I recently resigned from my part time job. Unlike some of my predecessors, I do not see my role as wielding a shovel or directing traffic, rather it is to make sure my communities get the services which they need.
On Friday, August 29, when torrential rain hit parts of South East Cornwall, I went out to check affected areas and make sure that services had reacted. I was pleased to see the community out on the streets helping with the tidy up. Highways replaced lifted manhole covers and cleared storm screens, Biffa staff cleared the debris, whilst the narrow road sweeping vehicle navigated their way around the tight corners and streets.
But how can residents help me, and council services, be more efficient?
A bit of self-help is always appreciated, and at this time of year using a stick to clear a layer of leaves from the top of a drain grid can sometimes clear the blockage. If it still is, use the “Report It” tool on the Cornwall Council website, as the issue will be logged automatically and followed up within a set time table.
This system also records fly tipping and potholes, and it’s far more efficient than trying to get hold of your local councillor, who might be on holiday or unexpectedly in hospital, as has happened to a local Cornwall councillor.
Recently, many residents tried to contact me over Facebook, but with lots of local groups this is difficult to monitor. Despite a comment from a resident that the best way to contact me is by email, nobody did. Email is best, as I can forward these to the appropriate officers, when I am available.
As a Liberal Democrat it is an honour to represent Cornwall and my communities, no matter how big the workload.
