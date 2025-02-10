I have also asked for some community mornings to be held to work with those tenants to encourage them to litter pick and keep the area tidy. We all know that everyone feels happier and safer when an area is free of litter. The HWRC (household waste) at Lanivet now works on an online booking system and you can also phone to book a slot. This has improved the queuing and overcrowding at the site, making it safer and reducing highway problems.