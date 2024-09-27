At Full Council all members, with the exception of three Labour members, supported the motion to condemn the Governments removal of the winter fuel allowance.
It is without doubt that thousands of pensioners will suffer distress and living in dangerous conditions due to this insensitive cut in much needed and deserved support for our elderly population. Further support was given for maintaining free bus passes and single persons Council tax allowance, as in reality our pensioners receive one of Europes’ lowest pensions and will be struggling this winter.
A further blow to Cornwalls’ residents has come with the news that the Labour Government will not be bringing forward the planned New Womens and Childrens Hospital Programme at Treliske. Plans had already been presented for consideration and well progressed, so this was a big disappointment.
This facility is much needed, and it beggars belief that we as a county are now required to produce a 60 per cent increase in housing when our schools are full and our services are at creaking point. This will be putting an intolerable strain on all our infrastructure.
Last week I attended a design meeting for the proposed 650 houses and a commercial area in the fields opposite the Callywith College, a small part being in the Helland parish. I expressed my concerns regarding lack of infrastructure, and light pollution, which will affect Bodmin Moor dark skies and the lack of mitigation for the phosphate issue in the River Camel.
The fact that we have children in Blisland who are unable to attend Bodmin College due to the school being completely full and then having to travel to either St Austell or Fowey is quite unacceptable. With no immediate plans to upgrade or build any additional services for Bodmin it is hard to see how the already creaking systems will cope.
I visited the skate park and new cycle pump track last weekend and was saddened to see the pointless and offensive graffiti. I chatted to some of the skaters and was disturbed to hear of the lack of lighting in the area, I have asked for this to be rectified urgently.
The cycle track looks great and will no doubt be appreciated. I also enjoyed the ‘Evita’ production by Bodmin Musical Company, it was excellent, and the BEAT is, like the Into Bodmin, a great asset for Bodmin, with both venues benefiting from the last Governments Shared Prosperity Funding.
The over 60’s iMoveiCare project begins next week at Into Bodmin and I am sure will be of great help with their balance and general health. I will be taking a two week holiday in early October, but on my return please do not hesitate to contact me for help with any Council matters.