EXACTLY five years ago I was invited to the opening of the brand-new police station in Liskeard.
A welcome investment indicating confidence in Liskeard’s future growth.
Once through the door I asked, “Where is the front desk?”
“No. there isn’t one,” was the response.
You can believe that I asked again and again, whenever an opportunity presented.
Last week I was so pleased to be asked back to the opening of Liskeard Police Station Front Desk. Residents will be able to call in to report crime, seek advice and hand in lost property. This is a safe space if you are frightened or at risk, please use it.
At the Liskeard Town Vision Event last week many good ideas for the future of the town were raised. I have always believed that Liskeard has potential. It became clear at the workshop that many people do not know what is developing in the town.
I was minded to reflect on the colossal investment in Liskeard that has recently been made by the previous government and Cornwall Council. Over £1-million for the refurbished library, millions for the redevelopment of the redundant Cattle Market site, including the Workshed a modern work hub for creative and digital industries along with the Integrated Service Hub, currently in construction to accommodate the Department for Works and Pensions, Children and Families, Adult Education, Registrar of Births Deaths and Marriages, Health and Wellbeing, all front facing services for our community, which would otherwise have gone to Truro or Bodmin.
Further projects commencing are the demolition work for ATS, Coronation Hall and the St Johns Ambulance station, all deteriorating redundant buildings, which will make room for the new bus terminus and the much-needed expansion of medical facilities at Rosedean Surgery.
The Guildhall in Fore Street has renovation plans for the shop units and better community use for the spacious second floor. The young people of Liskeard are helping the town council to design a renewed skatepark too. Lux Park Leisure Centre has had a massive makeover and the pool area is first class.
No, Liskeard is certainly not standing still, in fact it is growing at pace.
This week the Cancer Research UK Liskeard branch are organising the 56th Annual Art Exhibition. Local artists exhibiting and selling their art and crafts, so much local talent to admire and appreciate.
At the end of a busy week, I was able to assist the Forest for Cornwall hand out over 700 trees to residents to plant in their gardens.
Finally, I want to make you aware that Peninsula Transport-Strategic Implementation Plan Consultation is currently running until March 3. The proposed scheme fails the residents in the Liskeard area because it does not provide access to significant destinations as promised in their vision.
There is no public transport to essential Healthcare at Derriford Hospital. Please take time to go online at www.peninsulatransport.org.uk and fill in the survey and ask for that important transport link.