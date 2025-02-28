I was minded to reflect on the colossal investment in Liskeard that has recently been made by the previous government and Cornwall Council. Over £1-million for the refurbished library, millions for the redevelopment of the redundant Cattle Market site, including the Workshed a modern work hub for creative and digital industries along with the Integrated Service Hub, currently in construction to accommodate the Department for Works and Pensions, Children and Families, Adult Education, Registrar of Births Deaths and Marriages, Health and Wellbeing, all front facing services for our community, which would otherwise have gone to Truro or Bodmin.