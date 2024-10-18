A lone Labour Party volunteer read out a letter from South East Cornwall MP Anna Gelderd, but the lack of MPs in the room sent a very clear message. After making the tolls such a prominent part of their election campaign, this was a real let down. There was just one vote in Parliament on Tuesday, and the government won it by 348 votes, despite 48 Labour MPs not being present, so there is really no excuse for any of our local MPs not to be in Plymouth at the public inquiry.