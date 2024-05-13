Members of Parliament have the opportunity to do so much more: This month marks the tenth anniversary of the Cornish being recognised as a “National Minority” by the UK Government, and nine years since works began to dual the A30 on Bodmin Moor. These were both the result of successful campaigns by North Cornwall’s last Liberal Democrat MP, Dan Rogerson. The construction of the Dobwalls bypass was only approved after years of campaigning by South East Cornwall’s last Liberal Democrat MP, Colin Breed, who sadly passed away last week.