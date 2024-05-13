Being an elected representative is an enormous privilege. As a councillor, I get the chance to speak up for my community on important issues like the cost of living, health and social care, and climate change.
But the job is about more than just attracting attention, it’s about finding solutions and persuading people to put them into practice. In the past three years, I’ve persuaded Cornwall Council to speed up Cornwall’s transition to a sustainable and affordable future by setting up a “Climate Commission”. I’ve persuaded the Liberal Democrats to adopt abolition of the Tamar Tolls as a national party policy. And I have worked with leaders of all parties on Cornwall Council to persuade the Conservative Government to accept four Lib Dem policies to control holiday accommodation.
Members of Parliament have the opportunity to do so much more: This month marks the tenth anniversary of the Cornish being recognised as a “National Minority” by the UK Government, and nine years since works began to dual the A30 on Bodmin Moor. These were both the result of successful campaigns by North Cornwall’s last Liberal Democrat MP, Dan Rogerson. The construction of the Dobwalls bypass was only approved after years of campaigning by South East Cornwall’s last Liberal Democrat MP, Colin Breed, who sadly passed away last week.
Unfortunately his Conservative successor has achieved very little, despite making lots of noise.
She has failed to secure funding for safety upgrades on the deadly A38. She failed to persuade Conservative Councillors to vote to freeze the Tamar Tolls: Instead they voted to raise the cost by 15 per cent. She held a “debate” on this subject in Parliament, but refused to let anyone else take part…
Along with the privilege of being an elected representative comes the responsibility to show some ethical leadership. The Lib Dems stood against the Iraq war, even when that was an unpopular position, but that turned out to be the right call. And whilst Sunak and Starmer offered the Israeli Government “unconditional support”, we were the first to warn them not to target innocent civilians in their response to the October 7 Hamas attacks.
Sadly watching Keir Starmer welcome Conservative MP Natalie Elphick into his party despite her track record of unpleasant right-wing views, it is becoming increasingly difficult to tell what the Labour party stands for any more. Their councillors, MPs and candidates don’t even have the courage to call for the Tamar tolls to be funded by central government.
Whilst too many politicians are driven by a desire for power, I am motivated by the same Liberal goal as Colin Breed: Building a fair, free and sustainable society for all.
If you share that goal, you could become a Lib Dem councillor too (and maybe one day even a Lib Dem MP!)
Colin Martin, Cornwall councillor for Lostwithiel, Lanreath, Luxulyan, Lanlivery, St Winnow, St Veep, Braddock and Boconnoc