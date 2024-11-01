Take, for example, the funding for local councils. One of the Chancellor's tricks was to announce overall figures and then present the breakdown as if it were additional funding. For instance, the claim of "£1.3-billion for local government with £600-million for social care and £230-million for homelessness and rough sleeping" sounds like multiple separate pots of money, but in reality, it is just the same £1.3-billion being counted multiple times. This sleight of hand hides the fact that the real increase is far less impressive than it first appears. Cornwall will probably receive around £13-million, a drop in the ocean compared to the £67-million hole we need to fill.