LAST week, just before World Mental Health day, Healthwatch Cornwall launched the Cornwall Mental Health Partnership Board. I'm honoured to serve as the chair of this new board, and I want to share why it's such an important step for Cornwall.
Partnership boards exist to ensure that the voices of patients and their families are heard by service providers. Just as Cornwall Council depends on its 87 councillors to speak up for their communities, the Partnership Board will rely on volunteer members to represent people living with mental illness. We need those voices to be heard if we want services to work for everyone, not just those lucky enough to live in the right place or know the right people.
The Liberal Democrats have a long track record of calling for mental health to be treated with the same importance as physical health, but this issue is deeply personal for me. Mental illness has deeply affected my family, most of all my father, who took his own life at the age of 72. I know, first-hand, how vital it is for those struggling with mental health to receive proper support and understanding—not just from medical professionals but from the whole community. That’s why I was chosen to chair this board.
During our first board meeting on Tuesday, we heard from over a dozen organisations about the support they provide across Cornwall. What became clear is that there are more services available than many people realise. Yet collectively, we must do a better job of ensuring that these services are visible and accessible to everyone.
One example of progress is Cornwall's 24/7 mental health crisis line (0800 038 5300), launched during the COVID lockdown. This line provides support to anyone experiencing a mental health crisis, even if they aren't registered as a mental health patient. It's also open to friends and family who need advice on how to help their loved ones. It's a step forward, as is the launch of Cornwall's first dedicated Mental Health Ambulance, aimed at getting help more quickly to those in crisis.
But there's still a long way to go. Last year, up to 17% of the 80,000 calls to the crisis line went unanswered, and one ambulance isn't enough for the whole of Cornwall. We also need to bridge the gaps within the NHS itself—between physical health, mental health, and neurodivergence. Too often, patients who need support for all three are let down by staff who don’t understand the bigger picture.
I hope the Mental Health Partnership Board can be a driving force for change, improving services and ensuring that people in Cornwall get the help they need, when they need it. If you're interested in joining us and helping to make a difference, please reach out to [email protected] or call 0800 038 1281. Together, we can make Cornwall a place where everyone’s mental health is valued and supported.
Colin Martin
Liberal Demcorat Cornwall Councillor for Lostwithiel and Lanreath