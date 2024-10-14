The Liberal Democrats have a long track record of calling for mental health to be treated with the same importance as physical health, but this issue is deeply personal for me. Mental illness has deeply affected my family, most of all my father, who took his own life at the age of 72. I know, first-hand, how vital it is for those struggling with mental health to receive proper support and understanding—not just from medical professionals but from the whole community. That’s why I was chosen to chair this board.