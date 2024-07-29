Directly elected mayors cannot be removed by elected councillors, no matter how poorly they perform or how badly they behave. Inevitably this would mean that the concerns of some communities (particularly those in rural and peripheral areas) would be overlooked. And when the mayor finally faced the voters, it would be under the hopelessly flawed ‘first past the post’ system. So even if 70 per cent voted against the incumbent, they could still stay in power with just 30 per cent of the vote if the opposition was split between several parties.