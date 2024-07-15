I was also delighted to see that NHS Cornwall has now agreed to implement the changes to the NHS Dental Contract which I have been lobbying for. NHS Dentists in Cornwall can now take up to 20% of their contract value on a “day rate” rather than being based on “Units of Dental Activity”. This will enable them to treat patients with complex problems without facing financial penalties for missing their activity targets. Along with an agreement to increase the rate paid for each “UDA” to £35, this should turn the tide of dentists leaving the NHS and may even attract others to rejoin it. But more Government funding will still be required to meet the demand for NHS dentistry in Cornwall.