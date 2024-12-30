Main concern this month has been the power cut which affected some very vulnerable people in my area. Our telephones now are nearly all digital, the consequence of which is no power therefore no phone available. This concerns me since the only way to make a call would be to get in the car and drive to signal or to have a dual-purpose SIM which automatically finds the nearest signal. So, if one of our elderly residents needed to call 999, they simply could not have done this. There were 90-year-olds left without power for four days.