So what of the milestone for children being school-ready by reception? We agree with Labour's aspiration to give every child the best possible start in life, but this week's funding announcement doesn't even cover the increase cost of the National Living Wage, let alone the cost of the Employer's National Insurance (NI) rise, so childcare providers are actually saying that they are worse off now than they were under the Conservatives. Promising parents that they can have more free childcare, but failing to provide the necessary funding is a classic example of Labour making promises without listening to the people who will be most impacted by the change.