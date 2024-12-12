Last week, Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced a five per cent cut in government spending through “efficiency savings”. To me, this sounds like political speak for cuts in funding for many services. This is because government departments will have to prioritise spending on policies that contribute to Labour’s ‘milestones’.
So what of the milestone for children being school-ready by reception? We agree with Labour's aspiration to give every child the best possible start in life, but this week's funding announcement doesn't even cover the increase cost of the National Living Wage, let alone the cost of the Employer's National Insurance (NI) rise, so childcare providers are actually saying that they are worse off now than they were under the Conservatives. Promising parents that they can have more free childcare, but failing to provide the necessary funding is a classic example of Labour making promises without listening to the people who will be most impacted by the change.
Labour has talked about economic growth to ‘rebuild Britain’, but the chancellor’s increase in Employer’s NI will hamper any such growth. They have ruled out increasing taxes on income and VAT; ruled out taxes on wealth; and ignored the Lib Dem calls for higher taxes on banks, big tech companies and fossil fuel companies (all of whom are making record profits). Now they can't provide the funding we need to deliver the changes they have promised.
What happens to services that are not a priority for Labour's milestones – like social care, youth clubs or rural bus services? Often it is these front-line services that give cost-effective long term benefits. But there is no promise of extra money for cash-strapped local councils, who provide many of these services.
Labour wants to reduce NHS hospital waiting times, but will they address the crisis in social care or the lack of GPs and NHS dentists? Social care providers are also hit by Employer’s NI increases, as well as staff shortages with the knock-on effect of hospital ‘bed-blocking’.
Labour aims to have 13,000 more police officers, but will they enable local councils to fund youth clubs? It is estimated that for every £1 spent on youth clubs, £3 is saved in social costs and reduced crime over the long term.
Most worrying for SE Cornwall is the striking lack of any reference to the needs of rural communities in Labour policies. Indeed the word ‘rural’ does not even appear in their manifesto! This contrasts with Lib Dem ambitions for investment in rural areas to provide better bus services, better broadband and ensure rural communities are viable by addressing rural housing needs for low income households.
Adam Sturtridge
Chair of South East Cornwall Liberal Democrats