Saltash has seen the implementation of the national "20's plenty" scheme, which as well as increasing safety is intended to improve the environment for cycling and other non-car users. Although not a blanket implementation as was originally done in Wales, it was decided to keep through routes at 30 miles an hour. However after a public consultation several other roads had the 30 limit retained, even in cases where traffic calming was already installed, and 30mph has always seemed too fast. There are a multitude of signs at almost every junction, changing from 20 to 30mph and back again - to such an extent that even my car which has a dedicated speed limit monitoring function gets confused. I think it would be better to be consistent with these speed limits and have minor roads at 20mph. Reducing the speed limit would also have discouraged the use of these alternative routes as rat runs.