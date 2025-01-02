As we finish one year and start another, we can look back on what has been achieved and what there is still to do.
Regarding the A38, we remain hopeful that some of the safety aspects will be implemented sooner rather than later. Although that will be a far cry from the relief road requested and planned over previous decades to resolve the issues of the current road being not fit for purpose, due to its congestion, accident rate and impact on the two villages of Landrake and Tideford. Contrast this with the A30, where bypasses of villages like Zelah, which were build years ago have now themselves been replaced with new dual carriageway. It reinforces the feeling that South East Cornwall is a forgotten corner of the county.
Meanwhile, another new Government Transport Secretary awaits the recommendations from October's Public Inquiry into the Tamar Crossings Toll Rise application. Whilst the Liberal Democrats hold abolition of the toll on the Crossings as a national policy, this is not within the remit of the inspector who will probably recommend the rise to go ahead as the only viable short term option. However it will be interesting to see how much recognition he gives to the objector's evidence that inefficiencies and lack of effective applications for grant funding - as received by many other crossings - has precipitated the current situation.
Saltash has seen the implementation of the national "20's plenty" scheme, which as well as increasing safety is intended to improve the environment for cycling and other non-car users. Although not a blanket implementation as was originally done in Wales, it was decided to keep through routes at 30 miles an hour. However after a public consultation several other roads had the 30 limit retained, even in cases where traffic calming was already installed, and 30mph has always seemed too fast. There are a multitude of signs at almost every junction, changing from 20 to 30mph and back again - to such an extent that even my car which has a dedicated speed limit monitoring function gets confused. I think it would be better to be consistent with these speed limits and have minor roads at 20mph. Reducing the speed limit would also have discouraged the use of these alternative routes as rat runs.
Finally, the recent sudden pre-emptive decision by Cornwall Council and the provider to close our Adult Education "Link into Learning" facilities in East Cornwall - did you even know we still had one, due to the total lack of promotion? - shows a complete disregard for the needs of our community. As a Liberal Democrat, I believe adult education is the life blood of our community and must not be eroded.
Steve Miller
Saltash and South East Cornwall Liberal Democrats