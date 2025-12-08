A farming colleague took time off to attend the demonstration on Budget Day, with over 500 tractors driven into Whitehall. He told me it was a good-natured event, with nobody blocking roads, although the police seized a handful of tractors which were released within days. He added that it’s a pity that a handful of billionaires have bought land as a way to avoid Inheritance Tax, messing things up for family farmers who want to hand on their land to the next generation.