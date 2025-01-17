St Just in Roseland – Lannsiek
Lann – holy enclosure, siek – a name (probably a saint)
Yma teyr eglos kernewek yw sakrys orth Sen Ust – kyn nag esens an keth Sen Ust, martesen, drefen Ust (po Justus) dhe vos hanow kemmyn yn termyn usi passys: Lannust yn Kernow West, Porthust ogas dhe Lannvorek, ha Lannsiek.
There are three Cornish churches dedicated to St Just – although they were probably not the same St Just, as Just (or Justus) was a common name in days gone by: St Just in Penwith in West Cornwall, Gorran Haven near Mevagissey, and St Just in Roseland.
Byghanna an tyllerow ma yw Lannsiek, mes y tal dhe pubonan vysytya an eglos ha’y horflan, hag yw yn gwirioneth lowarth teg, meur y vraster, ryb Heylyn Lannsiek. Moy es henna y teuth Yesu dhe Lannsiek, hag ev yowynk, dell grysir.
The smallest of these places is St Just in Roseland, but everyone ought to visit the church and its churchyard, which is really a beautiful, big garden by St Just Creek. Moreover, it is believed that Jesus came to St Just in Roseland when he was young.
Nyns yw styr ‘Roseland’, nessa rann an hanow sowsnek, ‘Tir Rosennow’ (kynth yw ‘ros’ an ger kernewek rag ‘roses’ ynwedh). A-der henna y styr ev ‘Tir penn-ardh’ po ‘Tir ughel’. Rakhenna an gorenys dien yw henwys ‘An Ros’.
The meaning of ‘Roseland’, the second part of the English name, is not ‘Land of Roses’ (although the Cornish word for ‘roses’ is ‘ros’ too). Rather, it means ‘promontory’ or ‘high ground’. The whole peninsula is called ‘Roseland’ for this reason.
