Resrudh: Res – Ford, Rudh – Red
what3words - ///bunk.weeknight.ambient
Nans yw bledhynnyow yth o Resrudh tre varghas byghan bys an gorholeth rag kober dhe sevel yn fras y’n 18ves kansvledhen. Yth esa edhom a gober rag gul brest, alkan essensek y’n Domhwelyans Diwysyansek. Redruth a dheuth ha bos yn skon onan a’n brassa ha golusekka ranndiryow balweyth yn Breten, kyn na wrug lies teylu stenor kevranna y’n speda ma.
Hedhyw y hyllir hwath kavos distuni a’n rychys Resrudh – yma meur a dhrehevyansow splann - mes an dre yw lemmyn onan a’n bohoghsekka yn Kernow; lies teylu a greg war rojiow boos. Wosa assays a-gynsow gans bagas a seyth person leel henwys Dasserghyans Resrudh, an dre re recevras somm bras a arghans gront ha lower a’n drehevyansow istorek re beu nowydhhes, ow tri bewnans ha vysytoryon arta dhe gres an dre.
* * *
Years ago, Redruth was a small market town until the demand for copper ore rose hugely in the 18th century. Copper was needed to make brass, an essential metal in the Industrial Revolution. Redruth quickly became one of the largest and richest mining areas in Britain, although few miners’ families shared in this prosperity.
Today you can still find evidence of Redruth’s prosperity – there are many splendid buildings - but the town is now one of the poorest in Cornwall; many families are dependent on food banks. After recent efforts by a group of seven local people called Redruth Revival, the town received a large sum of grant money and many of the historical buildings have been renovated, bringing life and visitors back into the town centre.
An Rosweyth is a community organisation which exists to promote the use of the Cornish language
For further information take a look at our website www.speakcornish.com