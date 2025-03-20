Porth Gorwethow: Porth - cove, gorwethow – very wooded
what3words - ///crispier.ignoring.narrates
Porthgwarra yw tyller yn Kernow West war'n arvor Kernewek ogas dhe Benn an Wlas. Yn termyn eus passyes yth esa lies pyskador y’n tyller ma.
Pur deg yw an treth ena, gans kowfordh dhe’n treth. Nebes a grys y feu gwrys gans gwikoryon frank, mes dre vras tus a grys y feu drehevys an gowfordh gans tiogyon rag kuntel gommon.
Possybyl yw kerdhes a-hes hyns an arvor, po dhe Benn an Wlas po dhe’n Wariva Veynek. Yn jydh hedhyw, martesen Porth Gorwedhow yw gwella aswonys awos Poldark, drefen y vos fylmys ena.
-----------
Porthgwarra is a place in West Cornwall on the Cornish coast near Land’s End. In the past there were many fishermen in this place.
The beach there is very beautiful, with a tunnel to the beach. Some people believe it was made by smugglers, but mostly people believe that the tunnel was built by farmers to collect seaweed.
It is possible to walk on the coast path to Land’s End or to the Minack Theatre. These days Porthgwarra is perhaps best known for Poldark, because it was filmed there.
An Rosweyth is a community organisation which exists to promote the use of the Cornish language
For further information, visit www.speakcornish.com