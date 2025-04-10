Molvra: Mool - Bare, Bre - Hill
what3words - ///prompting.pink.debit
Molvra (Molvre) yw godrev vyghan y’n hendirwel Pennwydh West, war’n gonyow gogledh a Bennsans ogas dhe Jinoy. An hanow yw kesunyans a dhew ger, an eyl yw ‘mool’ y gila yw ‘bre’ yn Kernewek. Ytho, an hanow a styr ‘bare hill’ yn Sowsnek kyn nyns yw an tyller ma mool yn tien. Molvra Vian yw trevesigeth Oos Horn gans kryllas a jiow garth desedhys yn SW453349. Krowsegys yw an hendra ma gans henfordh, ha kewlergh koth, may hwra mos yn-bann war-tu ha’n topp menydh le may ma es dhe gavos Koyt Molvra. Hemm yw gwelva splann a-dreus Baya an Garrek hag an Konna tir Lesard.
• • •
Mulfra is a small hamlet in the ancient west Penwith landscape, on the moors north of Penzance near Newmill. The name is a combination of two words, one is ‘bare’ the other’s ‘hill’ in Cornish. So, the name means ‘bare hill’ in English although it’s not an entirely bare place. Mulfra Vean is an Iron Age settlement with remains of courtyard houses located at SW453349. This ancient village is crossed by an ancient trackway, and old hollow way, which goes uphill towards the hilltop where it is easy to find Mulfra Quoit (SW452353). This is a great viewpoint across Mounts Bay and the Lizard peninsula.
• An Rosweyth is a community organisation which exists to promote the use of the Cornish language. Member groups organise events, promote the language and how to learn it, produce publications, create opportunities for using the language and generally provide help and advice. They aim to make the language accessible to all and work in partnership with each other and with organisations across Cornwall to increase use of Cornish in community life.For further information, visit www.speakcornish.com