Mulfra is a small hamlet in the ancient west Penwith landscape, on the moors north of Penzance near Newmill. The name is a combination of two words, one is ‘bare’ the other’s ‘hill’ in Cornish. So, the name means ‘bare hill’ in English although it’s not an entirely bare place. Mulfra Vean is an Iron Age settlement with remains of courtyard houses located at SW453349. This ancient village is crossed by an ancient trackway, and old hollow way, which goes uphill towards the hilltop where it is easy to find Mulfra Quoit (SW452353). This is a great viewpoint across Mounts Bay and the Lizard peninsula.