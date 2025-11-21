An Garrek Reun: An – The, Karrek – rock, Reun – seal
Yn kres an entrans dhe Borth Aberfala, yntra kastylli Lannvowsedh ha Penndinas, yma karrek. Karrek beryllus via, heb dout, yn dowrhyns mar vysi, na ve pigorn ughel a ven warnedhi, drehevys gans Chi an Drynsys y’n vledhen 1840, ha golow ynwedh a-dhia 2006.
Yma hwedhel ow tochya devedhyans an garrek ha’y hanow. Yth esa pronter ow pregotha yn Lannvowsedh, mes yth esa reun ow hartha yn trosek ha heb hedhi y’n mor yn ogas. Wortiwedh an pronter a dheghesas men bras rag gul dhodho tewel. Y’n gwella prys y fyllis ev – mes lemmyn yma karrek vras y’n mor … ha warnedhi lies reun owth omhowla dhe vordrig!
Kampollys veu ‘Caregroyne’ yn ‘Origo Mundi’, kynsa rann an Ordinali, avel ro res gans Solomon dhe dhrehevoryon an Tempel.
In the middle of the entrance to Falmouth Harbour, between St Mawes and Pendennis Castles, there is a rock. It would be a dangerous rock, needless to say, in such a busy waterway, were there not a tall stone cone on it, built by Trinity House in 1840, and a light too since 2006.
There is a story about the origin of the rock and its name. A parson was preaching in St Mawes, but a seal was barking noisily and without stopping in the sea nearby. At last the parson hurled a large stone to silence it. Luckily he missed – but now there is a large rock in the sea … and on it many seals sunbathing at low tide!
‘Seal Rock’ was mentioned in ‘The Origin of the World’, the first part of the Ordinalia, as a present given by Solomon to the builders of the Temple.
