I RECENTLY took part with students in a tree planting initiative organised by Resilient Orchards. The weather was particularly wet but we all really enjoyed ourselves. We learnt all about the kind of planting hole to dig, what we might add to the planting hole to help and how to suppress weeds to give young saplings the very best start in life.
We were planting native trees including cherries and crab apple. This encouraged me to consider more generally the value of tree planting particularly in view of the extensive wet weather we have been experiencing.
At around the same time, I attended a fascinating talk organised by the Lost Gardens of Heligan from the new No Trees No Seas Campaign which highlights the symbiotic nature of our ecosystems and how reforestation is essential to restoring these complex habitats.
New scientific research is proving that by restoring woodlands, fish stocks can be restored, seagrass and kelp can be revived, and, crucially, plankton decline can be reversed. The campaign aims to establish 500 hectares of forest by mapping out and targeting key areas.
We know that trees absorb moisture and, although there are already a number of national tree planting initiatives, we are being encouraged to plant many more, particularly in and around areas prone to flooding. Indeed, these islands would, a few centuries ago, have had much more tree cover.
We are told that as a result of climate change, we are going to have more unpredictable weather patterns in the UK. Many would say we are already experiencing them. Wet winters and prolonged periods of wet weather as well as drought are likely to become more common.
Trees have many benefits for our climate. They sequester carbon in the soil, taking in carbon dioxide as well as releasing oxygen which is precious to life. They can prevent soils drying out and reduce temperatures in very hot weather. They also help filter out pollution in our cities. Trees, importantly, contribute to people's sense of wellbeing, happiness and mental health.
There are also the gains for wildlife from planting trees. Trees provide food and shelter for many species. A single tree can support many hundreds of kinds of creatures and there are whole ecosystems often dependent on specific trees
We can all be helping here; whether by supporting and taking part in tree planting initiatives or by planting trees in our own gardens.
Martin Pallett
