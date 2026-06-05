WATSONIA are South African perennials that grow really well for us in our Carlyon Bay garden. Why do I like them so much?
Firstly, they come back reliably each year and there is very little I need to do to them. Secondly, they provide a range of interest and colour from winter to summer. For us, they start looking good with Watsonia Beatrice often flowering between January and March with beautiful red flowers. A smaller one (Watsonia lacata) is next to flower. We did keep it in a pot outside but this year it has fared even better growing in grit in a border in the front garden where it resides all year. Its orange flowers are most attractive.
Thirdly, they all mix really well with other plantings, whether that is shrubs, other perennials or grasses. They provide tall strap-like green leaves and large attractive gladiolus-like flowers.
In May, the next to flower for us in the garden is one of the tallest, Watsonia borbonica sub-species Arderne’s White. It reaches 5ft-6ft high. They all generally require a free-draining soil and a sunny location.
Another star which does well and which usually flowers in June is Watsonia knysnana with its mid-pink flowers. We have several clumps around the front garden. Sometimes they will benefit from a little tidying up after flowering although I like to collect their seeds after flowering. Watsonia seed heads need to have turned brown and the seed is then easy to collect. I sow the seeds in small trays immediately or in spring and it can take a month or two for the seedlings to emerge. You have to be patient because the young seedlings take four to five years to become a big plant capable of flowering.
Of course, the quicker way to propagate them is to dig the whole plant up in late winter/early spring and divide them. Don’t be frightened to take what may seem like drastic action as it actually benefits the plant. Spread clumps around the garden or put one or two of the round-shaped corms in a small pot with compost and grow them on as gifts.
•Watsonia growing advice appointments will be available on Saturday, June 13, 2pm-4pm in the front garden of 19 Sea Road, Carlyon Bay, St Austell. Message me to make an appointment. It’s an opportunity to see the Watsonia for sale and decide whether they might grow well for you.
Martin Pallett
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