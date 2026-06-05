Another star which does well and which usually flowers in June is Watsonia knysnana with its mid-pink flowers. We have several clumps around the front garden. Sometimes they will benefit from a little tidying up after flowering although I like to collect their seeds after flowering. Watsonia seed heads need to have turned brown and the seed is then easy to collect. I sow the seeds in small trays immediately or in spring and it can take a month or two for the seedlings to emerge. You have to be patient because the young seedlings take four to five years to become a big plant capable of flowering.