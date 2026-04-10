We do need to manage these areas though. Some plants can try to take over and need to be controlled. You can also “lift the skirt” of many shrubs by carefully removing some of their lower branches thereby creating new planting areas. Create areas of contrast with attractive tree bark that sets off other plantings. Some grasses will work well here too. Removing lower branches in this way opens up views through the garden and avoids the garden looking messy. Simple winding paths, perhaps made from gravel or even wood chippings, can encourage us to meander through these areas.