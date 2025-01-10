I popped into the New Inn, for the first time in a little while. I did a double take as Jules was back behind the bar after a stint in St Mabyn. However, I was pleased to see a pint of John Smiths finest appear on the bar, as if by magic. ‘Jim the Teacher’ was in, and my grandson Tom started giving him the low down on the radio controlled cars Santa brought him. He looked like he was understanding it all — I don’t.
I settled into place at the bar, in between ‘Micky the Mighty Atom’ and ‘Rog the Retired’ and ‘Pete the Glass’, who I haven’t seen for a while. He regaled me with the loss of his stable roof in Storm Darragh and how he managed to get it back — a massive effort. It shows what a violent storm it was, with us losing several parts of a shed roof as well. It was exciting to compare roof notes.
Rog was on his best behaviour as he officiated at the quiz night — a big responsibility, so he was drinking slowly; a pint was lasting him over five minutes now. I explained to Rog that the wild birds are eating us out of house and home. There is a nuthatch that thinks it’s in heaven, locking on to the peanut tray. Added to a variety of tits (stoppit, Rog); coal, great and blue and a robin and a wagtail. It has been quite an impressive collection. I was chuffed to see a bullfinch the other day, along with greenfinch and goldfinch. A greater spotted woodpecker has arrived on the fat balls, I feel like I’m supplying most of the birds in Cornwall. But, in this cold weather, it’s lovely to do your bit.
Still, it was convivial enough, catching up on local news, or gossip, listening to Micky banging on about Plymouth Argyle and Wayne Rooney. Roger sighed, he’s heard it before but there’s still an hour to go for the quiz! He kindly let me buy him a pint.
• Fred Knobbit is a nature blogger. He grew up in the Pennines in Lancashire on the edge of an industrial town but is now safely in Cornwall. You can read his archive at www.bodminblogger.com