Rog was on his best behaviour as he officiated at the quiz night — a big responsibility, so he was drinking slowly; a pint was lasting him over five minutes now. I explained to Rog that the wild birds are eating us out of house and home. There is a nuthatch that thinks it’s in heaven, locking on to the peanut tray. Added to a variety of tits (stoppit, Rog); coal, great and blue and a robin and a wagtail. It has been quite an impressive collection. I was chuffed to see a bullfinch the other day, along with greenfinch and goldfinch. A greater spotted woodpecker has arrived on the fat balls, I feel like I’m supplying most of the birds in Cornwall. But, in this cold weather, it’s lovely to do your bit.