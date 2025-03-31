When we talk about ‘tough decisions’ we’re not talking about political ideology – we’re talking about people's jobs, their livelihoods, their welfare. Last week, I wrote about tariffs – little did I know then that by this week, the US President would slap a 25 per cent tariff on imported vehicles. We cannot sit back and be buffeted by these storms of globalisation. We have to, on the one hand, try and get a trade deal with the US as quickly as possible but without allowing a flood of low grade US meat into the country, and without allowing the ‘tech bros’ a free rein to exploit the UK without paying their fair share of tax, whilst at the same time reducing the disastrous bureaucracy that has developed in UK-EU trade (I thought Brexit was meant to reduce bureaucracy, not increase it?)