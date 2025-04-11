There’s no shortage of easy promises in politics – particularly from those who’ve spent years avoiding the hard questions. The Conservatives want the benefits of strong public services, but refuse to say how they’d pay for them. That kind of politics isn’t just dishonest – it’s dangerous. And Reform's pie in the sky politics of promises they can't keep are more dangerous still.
In a time of real economic challenge, what the country needs is clarity, realism, and responsibility. While others chase headlines, our job is to deliver steady, credible progress – because rebuilding an economy that works for everyone doesn't happen overnight, and it certainly doesn’t happen by magic.
That’s why we took tough but necessary decisions, such as raising Employers’ National Insurance, to deal with the eye-watering deficit we inherited. In parallel, we’ve introduced major reforms to support long-term growth – including planning changes so impactful that the OBR made its biggest ever upward revision to potential growth as a result.
Rebalancing our economy and reshaping the labour market isn’t painless – but it’s essential. For too long, the UK has fallen behind its competitors on productivity and wages. That must change.
And change is happening:
Wages are rising – with a boost for over three-million workers last week, including thousands in mid Cornwall. Business outlooks are improving too, with investment indicators and local turnover expectations improving significantly – the majority of firms in Cornwall now expect growth over the next year.
So, while some headlines paint a bleak picture, most serious observers recognise that the current economic slowdown is a global one. This is, however, no excuse for inaction – and our approach has been clear: protect the most vulnerable, prioritise sustainable growth, and make public spending deliver real value for money.
But we must also be honest about what lies ahead. If economic headwinds rise further and additional headroom is required to keep us on track, this must, unequivocally be borne on those with the broadest shoulders. This isn’t about punishing success; it’s about ensuring the system is fair, so that the foundations of opportunity and security are shared by all.
How the Chancellor chooses to address the prospect of a rainy day is, of course, up to her. However, I would like to see increased consideration of such revenue raising measures, as well as other popular options like reducing subsidies to fossil fuel industries and further cutting waste in the public sector.
I know the people I represent are resilient – but they rightly want to see faster progress on the economy, on living standards, and on the services we all rely on. We’ve begun to turn the tide, with more than two-million extra NHS appointments delivered, and targeted investment in places like St Austell showing that new homes can go hand-in-hand with vital infrastructure.
We must now stay the course.
But, if further pressures on the public finances arise through the course of the year, it is clearly the very wealthiest and the very wealthiest alone that must step up to play their part.