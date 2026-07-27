I am glad that this government is looking to the future through commitments to protect and conserve 30% of our land and seas for nature by 2030. But achieving our climate and nature goals will also require us to think more carefully about how we use our land and seas. There is enough land to meet food production, housing needs, economic growth, energy production and climate and nature recovery, but we must use it well. That is why the Land Use Framework, which sets out how we apportion land, is so important.