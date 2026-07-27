IN South East Cornwall, we have many people serving as Coastguard Rescue Officers (CROs), including the Tamar and Looe Coastguard Rescue Teams. Having spoken with our local CROs, it is clear that their incredible dedication and professionalism truly deserve to be recognised. All our CROs want to do is to be able to get on with their duties and keep us safe around the coast, for them it isn’t about the money, but the money helps to make it possible.
Across the UK, there are over 3,500 CROs who give up their valuable time, playing their part in coastline safety operations. They are trained in search and rescue skills and display immense bravery in supporting rescue operations in all conditions. Whether people are in difficulty in the water, trapped on cliffs, or stuck in mud, CROs have the skills to help us when we need them.
That’s why I was deeply disappointed when, following legal rulings, a decision was made to remove call-out payments and move to a revised expenses only volunteer model for CROs. I know that these proposals have been deeply concerning for many CROs as they were previously able to claim a modest remuneration for responding to call-outs or undertaking training exercises.
Since then, I have raised these concerns at every available opportunity. I met with the Minister responsible, wrote directly to the chief executive of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, and later met with her in Westminster. I have spoken in Parliament during debates and ministerial statements on the issue, and I also coordinated a letter to the Minister signed by parliamentary colleagues.
I was really glad to hear directly from two of our local CROs, Pat and Wes, when I met them in Looe recently and Sarah who travelled up to Parliament to give her perspective. Thank you all for all you do. Ensuring that decision-makers hear directly from those on the frontline in South East Cornwall is essential.
It cannot be said enough that all of this work has been done alongside our local CROs from South East Cornwall. That’s because I firmly believe we need to have conversations together to achieve change, and we have made positive steps in the right direction.
There has now been a welcome development. The government has confirmed that the plans to move to the expenses only volunteer model will not go ahead. I supported the call for a pause to these changes so that all viable options can be properly considered, particularly ahead of the busy summer months when our Coastguard Rescue Officers are needed more than ever.
This isn't the end of the process, but it is an important opportunity to get this right. I'll continue working with local Coastguard Rescue Officers, Ministers, and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency over the summer. Thank you to everyone who has been involved in this issue so far. I encourage local CROs to keep in touch so I can continue making the strongest possible case on their behalf.
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