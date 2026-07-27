IN South East Cornwall, we have many people serving as Coastguard Rescue Officers (CROs), including the Tamar and Looe Coastguard Rescue Teams. Having spoken with our local CROs, it is clear that their incredible dedication and professionalism truly deserve to be recognised. All our CROs want to do is to be able to get on with their duties and keep us safe around the coast, for them it isn’t about the money, but the money helps to make it possible.