I also continued my campaign to ensure Bude does not lose vital funding for accessible showers, changing facilities and toilets at Crooklets and Summerleaze beaches. I recently met with the brilliant team at Ad Surf, the disabled surfing charity, to hear from them why these facilities are so important for disabled residents and visitors to our beaches. The Future Coast Bude funding must remain in the town and be used to improve accessibility, rather than being lost through delay and uncertainty. If you would like to support this campaign, you can sign my petition by searching ‘Ben Maguire MP’ on Facebook and clicking the link there.