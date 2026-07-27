I also urged the Transport Secretary this week to address a long-standing injustice affecting residents of the Isles of Scilly. There is no equivalent bus fare cap for those living on St Martin's, St Agnes, Bryher and Tresco for example. Inter-island boat services are their local “bus” service, to access healthcare, education, employment and other essential services on St Mary's and beyond. Not to offer support is discriminatory towards islanders and should form part of government action to help tackle the cost-of-living crisis.