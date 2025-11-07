Over the past decade, it has become common for landlords to evict tenants and ‘flip’ properties from long-term rentals to short-term holiday lets. The consequences have been stark: the Duchy has seen a 264.8 per cent increase in households placed in temporary accommodation—from 250 before the pandemic to 912 in March 2025—many of them families with children. Some are housed in holiday parks, caravan sites, or hotels up to two hours from home, often with poor transport links. This uproots families from jobs, schools, and support networks. Abolishing Section 21 notices, and requiring evictions to have good reasons, can only help.