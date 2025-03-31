This week, I visited Stratton GP Surgery alongside our local Lib Dem candidates Faye Emery, Nicky Chopak, and Kevin Colwill, to hear more about the pressures they face. Despite doing a fantastic job, they are clearly being stretched to the limit - especially during the summer months when demand spikes by up to 40 per cent. That’s why I met with the head of Cornwall’s NHS, Kate Shields, to raise not just Stratton’s case, but the urgent need for a general upgrade of GP facilities across North Cornwall (also like in Bodmin, for example) Surgeries must be included as statutory consultees when new housing developments are proposed. No more ‘build first, ask questions later.’
And on that note, I voted against the Planning and Infrastructure Bill this week, which fails to guarantee vital infrastructure before developments go ahead. It’s a developer-led model that continues to neglect communities like ours. In North Cornwall, we say it loud and clear: infrastructure first.
I also had the honour of attending a Duke of Cornwall’s Light Infantry Association event this week. As someone from a military family, it was humbling to hear stories from veterans and family members, and to recognise the incredible service of those who served in the regiment, and those who continue to serve. I was very proud to pay tribute to their sacrifices.
On the sewage front, I raised the concerns of residents in St Mabyn directly with South West Water in a follow-up letter on the Chapelfields situation. Their solution seemed to be to pump sewage through the centre of the village to an outdated treatment plant, rather than upgrading the more appropriate system outside the village. I’m working closely with local campaigners, including council candidate Deborah Lambert, to fight this tooth and nail - and get to the bottom of why this was ever allowed to happen in the first place.
I’ve also spoken out on the sudden news that Launceston’s Minor Injuries Unit is now temporarily closed on Saturdays. The Trust had assured me I’d be kept informed of any changes, but disappointingly I wasn’t. This sort of communication breakdown simply isn’t acceptable. I’ll be taking the matter up with the Trust directly to ensure residents aren’t left in the dark again.
On the farming side, I attended an NFU Dairy Board meeting this week as Chair of the Parliamentary Dairy APPG. North Cornwall’s dairy farmers are world-class, and I’ll continue making sure their voices are heard - especially when it comes to fair pay for their dairy, sustainable practices, and securing long-term support for the industry in the face of an increasingly difficult environment for them to make a living.
Finally, I’ve escalated questions over the appointment process at Newquay Airport after learning that a senior role was handed to someone who didn’t even make the first interview shortlist. I’ve now received written confirmation that he was not among the initial shortlisted candidates. This raises serious questions about transparency and integrity, and I’ll continue to press for answers on behalf of the public.