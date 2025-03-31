This week, I visited Stratton GP Surgery alongside our local Lib Dem candidates Faye Emery, Nicky Chopak, and Kevin Colwill, to hear more about the pressures they face. Despite doing a fantastic job, they are clearly being stretched to the limit - especially during the summer months when demand spikes by up to 40 per cent. That’s why I met with the head of Cornwall’s NHS, Kate Shields, to raise not just Stratton’s case, but the urgent need for a general upgrade of GP facilities across North Cornwall (also like in Bodmin, for example) Surgeries must be included as statutory consultees when new housing developments are proposed. No more ‘build first, ask questions later.’