Over in St Issey, I spent time with local residents alongside the prospective Cornwall candidate. A major topic of discussion was the Government’s ill-considered cuts to winter fuel allowances and the dire state of affordable housing. One resident highlighted a new development in Padstow where so-called “affordable” homes are priced between £600,000 and £800,000, which is far out of reach for most. We discussed the urgent need for a Cornish housing strategy that supports Community Land Trusts and truly addresses the needs of over 20,000 people who are on the housing waiting list, and I’ll be making sure to raise this with the Housing Minister in our upcoming meeting.