WITH Parliament in recess this week, it’s been an incredibly busy week here in North Cornwall, engaging directly with our communities across the constituency - with lots of community visits, doorstep conversations, and meetings with local groups and constituents.
I also visited a South West Water site nearby to assess their current facilities and press for greater investment in modern infrastructure. Cornwall has long suffered from outdated systems, and it’s clear that significant upgrades are needed to protect our rivers, seas, and the communities that depend on them. I made the case very clear, and focused on the urgent need for long-term improvements and better public accountability in managing our water resources.
It also was a pleasure to meet with Adrian Radford this week, who is an LGBT Veterans campaigner, for an interview. Adrian’s story is one that should absolutely be told, and revolves around the severe lack of compensation for veterans mistreated by the MoD. I was very proud to give my full backing and support his campaign for fair treatment and justice for all those who served our country, and am very happy that the campaign has been a huge success.
I had the chance on Tuesday to meet with Kevin and Lena from the Wadebridge Renewable Energy Network (WREN). Their organisation works to reduce emissions and lower energy costs through local renewable projects is crucial for a sustainable future in North Cornwall. Supporting community energy initiatives like WREN is key to reducing our environmental footprint and stimulating local economic growth, and it was a pleasure to meet them both and offer further support.
I also had a fantastic meeting with Rueben and Alex, North Cornwall’s two Youth Council members. Their passion for community issues and eagerness to participate in the political process assures me that our future is indeed in good hands! I’m very keen to get more young people involved in politics, and the pair are a shining example of proactive engagement - very impressive!
Over in St Issey, I spent time with local residents alongside the prospective Cornwall candidate. A major topic of discussion was the Government’s ill-considered cuts to winter fuel allowances and the dire state of affordable housing. One resident highlighted a new development in Padstow where so-called “affordable” homes are priced between £600,000 and £800,000, which is far out of reach for most. We discussed the urgent need for a Cornish housing strategy that supports Community Land Trusts and truly addresses the needs of over 20,000 people who are on the housing waiting list, and I’ll be making sure to raise this with the Housing Minister in our upcoming meeting.
Finally, I wrapped up the week by holding another surgery in Tintagel. It was a privilege to speak directly with constituents about their concerns, from local services to transport issues, and gather invaluable feedback that will guide my work in Westminster in the weeks and months to come.
