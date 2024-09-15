This week, as the final week before the House rises for Conference Recess, I had the opportunity to meet with my fellow Cornish MPs and the Health Minister Karin Smyth to discuss the ongoing health crisis facing Cornwall.
We highlighted the delays in Bodmin’s new surgery and pushed for better funding and resources across key areas like ambulance wait times, mental health services, and Cornwall’s dire dental care situation. We’re working cross-party to secure fair funding and ensure vital projects like the Women and Children’s Unit at Treliske are delivered.
I also attended a session in Parliament to support the WASPI Women campaign. I stood with them during the election, and now continue to back their fight for justice. Many women in North Cornwall were affected by the mishandling of State Pension age changes, and I will keep pushing for the compensation they deserve.
During the Winter Fuel Payment debate, I called for the record to be set straight, to make sure that policies we, the Liberal Democrats, introduced – specifically the Triple Lock State Pension. Especially when these policies have such a significant impact on pensioners in our community. Although the Government went on to win the Winter Fuel vote, rest assured that I will continue to fight on your behalf on this issue in every way I can.
On transport, I’ve again continued to actively campaign to reconnect communities like Launceston, especially after the cancellation of the National Express 503 service. I raised this with the Minister for Local Transport, pushing for better links to ensure rural areas aren’t left isolated.
Finally, I was proud to show my support for North Cornwall’s farmers on Back British Farming Day. I pledged to fight for a fair deal for them, particularly in light of trade deals that have undercut our local agriculture. The Liberal Democrats have committed to better funding and backing British farmers, and I’ll continue holding the government accountable to ensure rural communities like ours receive the support they need.
As ever, I’ll continue to keep you updated on progress across all these important issues as the weeks go by.