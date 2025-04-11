Have your say — help shape the future of South East Cornwall’s services.
One of the most powerful truths I’ve learned as your Member of Parliament is that real change begins when people raise their voices together. Time and again, I have seen how community voices, when united, can shape national decisions and deliver meaningful improvements. That is why I am writing to you this week with an important message: your voice matters and now is the time to use it.
Across South East Cornwall, many of you have shared how essential your local Post Office is. Whether it is collecting a pension, accessing banking services, or simply the reassurance of a familiar face, our branches are more than just a place to send a parcel. They are vital lifelines, particularly in rural and coastal communities. The Government will soon be launching a consultation on the future of the Post Office network, and I want to make sure our needs are not just seen but heard loud and clear. Please take a moment to complete my short survey and tell me what matters most to you about these services.
Bus services are another essential part of our daily lives. Cornwall has received much-needed government funding to protect supported routes through to 2028. While this is welcome news, it is crucial that funding is fairly distributed. That is why I’ve asked for clarity on how much support is being spent directly in South East Cornwall. I want to hear from anyone affected by route reductions, service cuts, or changes that make regular travel more difficult. Your stories help me make the case for better, more reliable public transport across our area.
Alongside transport and postal services, two important consultations are now open that could have lasting impacts on our region. The first is on the future of our water sector. Many have raised concerns about rising bills, sewage, and underinvestment in infrastructure. The Government has introduced new legislation, including the Water (Special Measures) Act, and launched an Independent Water Commission. The second consultation relates to proposed changes in health and disability support. You can submit your response online or write directly to the Department of Work and Pensions.
This is your opportunity to help shape what comes next. All consultations are available at: linktr.ee/annagelderd. If you need help accessing or completing them, my office is here to assist.
Since January, my team and I have resolved over 3,200 cases on your behalf. I’m incredibly proud of the hard work being done to support residents, often with complex or sensitive issues. Every letter, email, or conversation helps guide the work I do locally and in Westminster. It’s long overdue that the issues and concerns that matter here are reflected in national policymaking.
Politics is not something that happens to us but something we do together. Whether by completing a survey, sharing your story, or casting your vote, your voice can help shape a better future for South East Cornwall.