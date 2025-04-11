Across South East Cornwall, many of you have shared how essential your local Post Office is. Whether it is collecting a pension, accessing banking services, or simply the reassurance of a familiar face, our branches are more than just a place to send a parcel. They are vital lifelines, particularly in rural and coastal communities. The Government will soon be launching a consultation on the future of the Post Office network, and I want to make sure our needs are not just seen but heard loud and clear. Please take a moment to complete my short survey and tell me what matters most to you about these services.